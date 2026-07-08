Russian air defenses down 136 Ukrainian drones over Kursk Region in past day

KURSK, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled border areas of Russia's Kursk Region with artillery 70 times over the past 24 hours, while 136 Ukrainian drones were shot down in the region. No fatalities were reported, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 7 and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 8, a total of 136 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery 70 times against evacuated border areas. Drones carrying explosive devices attacked our territory 13 times. <...> There were no fatalities," Khinshtein wrote on his Max channel.

On July 7, the Kursk Region governor reported that a 54-year-old man had been injured in the settlement of Selektsionny in the Lgovsky District.