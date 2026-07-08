Iran’s parliament speaker accuses US of breaching memorandum of understanding

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the US of seriously violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, he wrote on his X page.

Key violations include the disruption of Iranian vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz, constant threats of resuming military strikes, reimposition of oil sanctions, Israel’s continued aggression against Lebanon and attacks on southern Iran.

Ghalibaf added that "the era of bullying and extortion is over," and attempts to blackmail Iran will get nowhere.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that they had delivered a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.