US servicemen face hell if they land on Iran’s coast — senior Iranian defense official

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. Iran will prepare a veritable hell for US servicemen if American President Donald Trump decides to launch a ground operation against Tehran, Army Deputy Chief Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated.

"The enemy knows that if it commits such folly, it will find itself in a hell from which there will be no escape. No matter how loud the enemy's statements may be, I promise that it still won't dare land its forces on our coast," the IRNA news agency quoted the defense official as saying.

Earlier, Trump emphasized that the ceasefire with Iran is no longer in effect and that Washington no longer intends to negotiate with Tehran.

Previously, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported a series of strikes against Iran in response to alleged Iranian attacks on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.