Gazprom reports drone attack on Blue Stream station, repairing damage

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Gazprom is repairing the damage following a drone attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline on Tuesday, with disruptions to supplies to Turkey avoided, the holding reported.

"On July 7 at 7:51 p.m. (Moscow time, or 4:51 p.m. GMT - TASS), the Krasnodarskaya compressor station, which is part of the Russian gas supply chain for the Blue Stream pipeline, was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

The attack was aimed at disrupting the uninterrupted supply of Russian gas to Turkey, the company said, adding that prompt measures prevented any supply interruptions. Gazprom is currently repairing the damage.

A NATO summit is taking place in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on July 7-8. Leaders from 32 NATO member countries are participating in the two-day summit. Participants plan to address three key practical issues: preparations for a military confrontation with Russia, increased arms supplies and funding for Ukraine, and the expansion of their own military capabilities.