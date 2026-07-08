MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has constantly shown aggression and a tendency to attack global energy facilities, which Russia finds dangerous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We think that the Kiev regime has always shown aggression and a tendency to carry out terrorist attacks against critical global energy facilities, which we think is very dangerous," he told reporters.

Earlier, Gazprom said a drone hit the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline. Prompt measures prevented any supply interruptions to Turkey, the Russian gas giant said.

According to Peskov, Moscow has repeatedly drawn Ankara’s attention to incessant attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines. "We expect that our Turkish counterparts and other countries will use their influence to caution the Kiev regime against such actions," he emphasized.