US cancels waiver on Iranian oil, bans new transactions

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has suspended the general license issued in June to ease US sanctions against Iran’s oil sector until August 21 and has prohibited new transactions in this sphere.

The department said that starting from July 7, the June 21 general license, which paused unilateral US sanctions against Iran’s oil industry "is revoked and superseded in its entirety" with a new document.

The new document "does not authorize any new transactions, including purchases or loading" with Iran’s oil sector.

It also prescribes to wind down all previously authorized transactions, permitted by the initial waiver, until July 17.

A US administration official told Reuters that this move came in response to Tehran’s alleged attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The new license, just like the previous one, is not applicable to Donbass, Crimea, Novorossia, as well as North Korea and Cuba.