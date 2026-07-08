Kremlin calls for global attention on Kiev’s terror attacks against energy infrastructure

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia expects Turkey and other countries to use their standing to caution the Kiev regime against targeting global energy facilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we expect that our Turkish counterparts and other countries will use their influence to caution the Kiev regime against such actions," he said, commenting on a Ukrainian drone attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline.

Earlier, Gazprom said a drone hit the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline. Prompt measures prevented any supply interruptions to Turkey, the Russian gas giant said.

Ankara is hosting the NATO summit on July 7-8, with 32 leaders taking part. The two-day event is discussing three key practical issues: preparations for a military confrontation against Russia, increasing weapons supply and funding to Ukraine, and ramping up combat capabilities of the North Atlantic Alliance.