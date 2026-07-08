Seoul believes integration with NATO's defense industry to do no harm to ties with Moscow

SEOUL, July 8. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea believes technological integration with NATO in the military-industrial complex will not damage its relations with Moscow, a presidential administration official stated.

President Lee Jae-myung, participating in the NATO summit in Ankara as an Indo-Pacific partner, proposed jointly developing, producing, and operating weapons with the alliance. An official clarified that "we are not joining NATO," but strengthening cooperation with foreign partners, which would not significantly change relations with China and Russia.

Seoul has become the second-largest supplier of weapons to European NATO countries after the US from 2021 to 2025, agreeing to supply Norway, Poland, Romania, Finland, and Estonia. In March, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko warned Russia would be forced to take retaliatory measures if Seoul supplied arms to Kiev.