Romania demands Ukraine program UAVs to self-destruct

BUCHAREST, July 8. /TASS/. Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruta, at a conference ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey, stated that he had sent an official request to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov demanding that all Ukrainian UAVs be reprogrammed to self-destruct if they enter Romanian territorial waters, Digi24 reported.

"But on the other hand, we can also act, so I officially sent a request to the Ukrainian Defense Minister, in which I stated that it would be reasonable for Romania to declare that any drone launched in the Black Sea, produced in Ukraine, must be programmed so that if it accidentally enters Romanian territorial waters, under any conditions, it would spontaneously explode," the television channel quoted the minister as saying.

Miruta added that by pre-programming no-fly zones, self-destruction can be achieved even in conditions of lost communication with the operator.

On June 5, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that a naval drone had spontaneously exploded in the waters of the civilian port of Constanta; there were no casualties. The ministry did not specify the drone’s origin, but clarified that it is not part of the Romanian army’s equipment and was not involved in the exercises recently organized in the Black Sea. The naval drone, the Ministry of Defense added, "belongs to the type of UAV used in the war in Ukraine."