US strikes in Iran target air defenses, missile depots, drone launch sites — Axios

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. Air defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, missile depots, drone launch sites, and port infrastructure were among the targets of US strikes on Iran, Axios reported, citing sources in the US administration.

According to the report, US forces carried out strikes on targets in Iran near the Strait of Hormuz. The targets included Iranian air defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, storage sites for anti-ship cruise missiles, drone launch sites, and port infrastructure, Axios said.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces had launched a series of major strikes on Iran in response to what it described as Iranian attacks on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.