Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela rises to 3,685

CARACAS, July 8. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has reached 3,685, President of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic Jorge Rodriguez, said on his Telegram channel.

According to the daily government summary he provided, 16,740 people were injured, and 17,907 were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and 856 sustained significant damage. During search and rescue operations, 6,462 people were saved, and 25,970 received treatment in hospitals and medical facilities. Assistance was provided to 86,794 families, and 9,603 tons of food were distributed to those affected.

The earthquake occurred in Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded approximately 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located 10 km apart in the Venezuelan state of Yaracuy.