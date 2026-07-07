US begins striking Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. US military forces have begun a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"US Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the command said on social media X.