Argentina through to 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after 3-2 win over Egypt

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. Reigning football world champions Argentina cruised past Egypt with 3-2 win at the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of the Last 16.

Argentina’s goals were scored by center-back Cristian Romero (79th minute), forward Lionel Messi (83rd minute), and midfielder Enzo Fernandez (90+3 minutes).

Egypt’s center-back Yasser Ibrahim opened the score on the 15th minute of the match, and his teammate Mostafa Ziko scored another goal against the Argentinians on the 67th minute of the match.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.