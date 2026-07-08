South Korea and NATO intend to conclude an agreement on weapons procurement rules

SEOUL, July 8. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea and NATO will begin negotiations on a framework agreement to regulate conditions for the acquisition of Korean weapons by alliance countries, the administration of President Lee Jae-myung announced.

Lee, participating in the NATO summit in Turkey as one of four Indo-Pacific partners, previously proposed jointly developing, producing, and operating weapons. National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lak said Seoul had taken the first step toward building military-industrial supply chains and promoting access to the $9.9 billion NATO arms market.

A "basic procurement agreement" would provide legal and institutional foundations for Korean companies to access NATO joint procurement programs. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), South Korea became the second-largest supplier of weapons to European NATO countries after the US from 2021 to 2025.