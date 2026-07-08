US struck school in Iran despite warnings intelligence was outdated — CNN

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. The US military approved strikes on a number of targets in Iran in February, including a girls' school in the city of Minab, despite warnings that the intelligence used to identify the targets was significantly outdated, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the strike planning system displayed notices indicating that the intelligence was based on information more than 10 years old and required revalidation. However, commanders still approved the addition of sites from the outdated target list, CNN said.

According to one of the network's sources, the US military determined the cause of the incident within days of the strike on the school, but has yet to release the findings of its investigation.

On February 28, Iranian authorities said the United States and Israel had struck a girls' elementary school in Minab. A total of 175 people were killed, including 168 students, while another 95 were injured. US President Donald Trump later blamed the Iranian military for the attack without providing evidence. It was later reported that missile fragments recovered at the site bore markings identifying them as parts of a US munition.