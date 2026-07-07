Air defenses destroy 190 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within 12-hour period

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted 190 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a 12-hour period on Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on July 7 alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 190 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Moscow, Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Black and Azov Seas," the ministry said in a statement.