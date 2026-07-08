Magyar reaffirms that Hungary will supply no arms to Ukraine

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. The new Hungarian government will provide further humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but will not supply weapons to it, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said at the NATO summit in Ankara.

"We maintain our humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. But, as I have said many times before, Hungary will not provide arms or troops to Ukraine," he told reporters ahead of the meeting of the NATO member states’ leaders.

Commenting on the position of the new Hungarian government on the Ukraine conflict, Magyar stated that "Ukraine is the victim, and Russia is the brutal aggressor." "Ukraine has the right to defend its territory, territorial integrity," the Hungarian prime minister added.