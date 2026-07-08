Strengthening European defense must not undermine NATO integrity — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. The implementation of defense initiatives on the European continent by NATO allies must not lead to the erosion of the integrity of the entire alliance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the start of a working session of the NATO summit in Ankara.

"While European allies are taking on greater responsibility for continental defense, we must refrain from measures, which could weaken the integrity of the alliance and the transatlantic relations. I would like to address our allies, who are also EU members. The maximum benefit from the EU defense efforts can be achieved only by avoiding unnecessary duplication with NATO," Erdogan pointed out.

He noted that "a reasonable and logical model of cooperation in this field is possible." "But excluding allies, who are not part of the EU, [from European defense initiatives] would lead to a waste of already limited resources and a rift in Europe that we do not wish. It is also obvious that it will be not beneficial to the transatlantic defense industry. It is essential to fully remove all restrictions on cooperation in the defense industry between NATO allies," the Turkish leader added.