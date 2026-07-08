Explosions occur on Iranian islands of Qeshm, Kharg — TV

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. Explosions have occurred on the Iranian islands of Qeshm and Kharg, Press TV reported.

Earlier, reports emerged of explosions in the Iranian port cities of Sirik and Bandar Abbas. Some time ago, the Tasnim agency reported that the situation in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm had normalized.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that they had begun a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.