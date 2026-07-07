Le Pen announces plans to run in 2027 French presidential election

PARIS, July 7. /TASS/. Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally party's parliamentary faction, announced that she will take part in the 2027 presidential election in France.

"I will run for presidency," she announced in a broadcast on TF1 following a party meeting.

She said she would file a cassation appeal, and her sentence will be suspended as the case is being heard. This includes wearing an electronic bracelet, which she earlier described as a major obstacle for campaigning.

"Therefore, I will be able to campaign without the electronic bracelet," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Paris Court of Appeal reduced her sentence to three years - two years of suspended sentence and one year of wearing an electronic bracelet. Besides, the judge ruled that Le Pen will not be eligible to hold public office for 45 months, with 30 months suspended. This leaves her with only 15 months of active ban counting from spring 2025. Prior to the court session, the politician said that campaigning while wearing a tracking device was a no-go for her.