US strikes kill one Iranian serviceman — Navy

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. One serviceman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s Armed Forces) was killed in the latest US strikes, the Navy’s press service reported.

The Iranian state broadcaster quoted the Iranian military as saying that the serviceman "was killed this morning as a result of an enemy drone attack."

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported a series of strikes against Iran in response to alleged Iranian attacks on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.