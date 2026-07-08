Bulgaria exhausted weapons available for Ukraine aid — PM

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. Bulgaria has run out of weapons and ammunition in its military stockpiles available for transfer to Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev told reporters.

"We have exhausted our capacity to provide military assistance. I am referring to weapons and ammunition from the Bulgarian Armed Forces' stockpiles. We have already delivered 13 aid packages, and we have nothing left for Ukraine," he said.

According to the prime minister, Bulgaria can now only assist by repairing military equipment on its territory.