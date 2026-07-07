Coffin with late Iranian supreme leader's body delivered to Iraq — agency

RABAT, July 7. /TASS/. The coffin with the body of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, killed during the US-Israeli bombing, has been delivered to Iraq by a special plane that landed in the city of Najaf, the INA news agency reported.

Almost simultaneously, the state funeral committee announced that "logistical and technical preparations for funeral rites in the cities of Najaf and Karbala, which are holy for Shia Muslims, have been completed."

The Iranian delegation that will take part in the funeral rites in Iraq will be led by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Upon his arrival to Najaf, he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Prior to that, the head of the Iraqi government announced that July 8 would be a formal day off to provide everyone with an opportunity to pay last respects to Iran’s deceased leader.

The funeral ceremony began in Tehran on July 3. For several days, the late Iranian supreme leader was lying in state at the Mosalla Mosque in the Iranian capital. The large-scale funeral procession took place on July 6. After that, the remains were taken to Iran's religious center, the city of Qom.

The burial is scheduled for July 9 in Khamenei's hometown of Mashhad, home to the Imam Reza Mausoleum, one of Shiite Islam's holiest shrines.