US allies in Middle East seek to prevent further escalation — CNN

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. Some US allies in the Middle East are seeking to prevent further escalation of the conflict between Washington and Tehran, CNN reported, citing a source.

According to the source, following the latest wave of US strikes on Iranian targets, regional allies reached out to both the United States and Iran in an effort to preserve the ceasefire.

Earlier, the US Central Command said it had struck more than 80 targets across the Islamic Republic in response to what it described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.