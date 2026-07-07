US would like to continue negotiations after strikes on Iran — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. The United States would like to continue negotiations with Iran to reach a final agreement, a source told The Wall Street Journal after the start of US strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic.

According to him, "Iran's actions in the strait [of Hormuz] were considered unacceptable and deserved a stern response," Washington believed. At the same time, the US official noted that the US "would continue to negotiate with Iran toward a final agreement."

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that they had begun a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.