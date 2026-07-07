Most of attacking militants, number of field commanders eliminated in Mali

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Africa Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, in coordination with the Malian army, has eliminated several field commanders who attacked a number of settlements in the country, as well as the majority of the militants, correspondent of the publication "African Initiative" Andrey Belonogov told TASS.

"Fighting continues in a number of settlements, but the main part of the terrorists has already been neutralized. They have suffered heavy losses. The deaths of several terrorist field commanders were also reported," Belonogov said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Malian armed forces, in coordination with their international partners, conducted active operations in the north of the country in the area of the city of Anefis, eliminating over 200 militants.

On July 4, Mali's Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs announced that militant groups attacked military positions in Aguelhok, Anefis, Gao, Kenieroba, Konna, Sevare, and Somadougou. In response, the Malian army, supported by its international allies, successfully repelled these assaults. While fighting has largely subsided elsewhere, clashes continue in the vicinity of Anefis, home to a significant military base. The coordinated attacks were carried out by units of the Azawad Liberation Front and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, a group linked to al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).