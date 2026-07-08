China urges US, Iran to abide by memorandum, says strikes cannot resolve conflict

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. The United States and Iran should abide by the memorandum of understanding they signed and resolve their differences through dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing.

"We urge the US and Iran to properly implement the memorandum of understanding that has been signed and resolve disagreements through dialogue and talks," she pointed out, commenting on the latest exchange of strikes between Washington and Tehran.

According to the diplomat, Beijing is closely monitoring the latest developments in the Middle East. She noted that a resumption of military operations was in the interests of neither of the parties and that military means "cannot solve any problem."