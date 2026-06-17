Putin calls Malaysia Russia’s reliable partner in Asia-Pacific region

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Malaysia is Russia’s good partner in the Asia-Pacific region, President Vladimir Putin told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"Malaysia is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. Our cooperation is invariably based on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of interests," Putin said.

Putin also said that the next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

"We are approaching this date with a lot of positive experience of mutually beneficial cooperation and serious business for its further expansion," the president said.