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Putin welcomes heads of delegations at Russia-ASEAN summit reception

The event officially marked the opening of the anniversary summit
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a ceremonial reception hosted on behalf of the Russian head of state for the leaders of delegations attending the Russia-ASEAN summit.

The event officially marked the opening of the anniversary summit. After the Russian leader welcomed the guests, they were treated to a brief concert program followed by the official reception.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 11 member states: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

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Foreign policyVladimir PutinASEAN
Russia-ASEAN Summit - 2026
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