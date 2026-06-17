Putin welcomes heads of delegations at Russia-ASEAN summit reception

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a ceremonial reception hosted on behalf of the Russian head of state for the leaders of delegations attending the Russia-ASEAN summit.

The event officially marked the opening of the anniversary summit. After the Russian leader welcomed the guests, they were treated to a brief concert program followed by the official reception.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 11 member states: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.