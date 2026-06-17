Italian PM proposes appointing single envoy for talks with Moscow — media

LONDON, June 17. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed appointing a single negotiator to engage with Russia on Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, Meloni put forward the idea during the G7 summit in the French city of Evian-les-Bains. She said she would raise the issue again at the two-day European Union summit opening in Brussels on June 18.

The Italian prime minister argued that the negotiator should come from a “medium-sized” European country rather than one of the bloc’s largest member states.