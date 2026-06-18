US won’t participate in $300 billion Iran reconstruction fund — TV

NEW YORK, June 18. /TASS/. Persian Gulf countries will become members of the $300 billion Iran reconstruction fund, but the US will not participate, Fox News reported, citing the text of a two-page US-Iran memorandum.

"There's going to be a $300 billion fund where Gulf neighbors - not us - will invest in rebuilding Iran," the TV host said.

According to him, the US "will control who does business in Iran" by granting the necessary licenses, exemptions, and permits. Sanctions against Iran will be lifted only after the signing of a final agreement, "which is only going to get tougher."