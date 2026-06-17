DONETSK, June 17. /TASS/. The command of the Ukrainian 79th separate assault brigade is requesting to be relieved of their posts due to heavy casualties near Zaporozhye, Russian security officials told TASS.

"Near Zaporozhye, the command of the 79th brigade is panicking due to heavy casualties. Some members of the brigade’s command staff are requesting to be relieved of their duties," the sources said.

According to the officials, 15 servicemen from the brigade were killed by aerial strikes in a single sector alone. Meanwhile, Russian attacks on the unit’s deployment sites continue nonstop.