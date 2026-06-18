Introduction of Mir payment cards in ASEAN countries discussed at summit — LNCCI chief

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The introduction of Russia's Mir payment system in the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be discussed at the summit in Kazan, President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Oudet Souvannavong said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"This one is one of the important discussions at the forum," he said, commenting on the possibility of joining the Mir payment system.

Asked whether accession to the Mir system is being discussed not only for Laos but for all ASEAN member states, Souvannavong replied that a new system that guarantees payments, as well as the delivery of goods, is needed to trade with Russia.

The head of the Lao chamber of commerce explained that the problem in trade with Russia, or in tourism from Russia, is not the market or tariffs, but the payment gateways that need to be established.

The Russia-ASEAN Summit is taking place in Kazan from June 17 to 19. The Russia-ASEAN Business Forum is being held as part of the summit. TASS is the information partner of the business forum.