Trump denies reports on $300 bln fund as part of deal with Iran

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. Mass media reports on establishment of a $300 bln investment fund as part of the deal to settle the conflict between the US and Iran are not true to the fact, US President Donald Trump said.

"It’s false," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. "We are not investing in it, and we do not have a fund," the US leader added.

"That's a false story that got picked up incorrectly from a statement that was pretty well made, I think. Maybe a little bit could have been a little more accurate, frankly. But it's a story. We are not investing 10 cents," Trump said.

Reuters reported earlier about the creation of the investment fund. According to the news agency, the framework agreement between the US and Iran provides for creation of the private investment fund worth $300 bln. Funding will be provided by private companies.