NATO to modernize its nuclear capabilities to strengthen deterrence

BRUSSELS, June 18 /TASS/. NATO will strengthen its nuclear forces by modernizing them and expanding the practice of shared use of nuclear weapons, according to a declaration adopted at a Nuclear Planning Group (NPG) meeting of defense ministers.

"NPG ministers agreed to continue enhancing NATO's nuclear deterrence mission by modernizing NATO's nuclear capabilities, strengthening its nuclear planning capacity, and adapting to achieve its security interests," the document noted. According to it, the alliance intends to actively utilize the practice of shared use, whereby non-nuclear NATO members receive potential nuclear delivery systems, such as F-16 and F-35 aircraft, and receive training in their use. This makes it more difficult for an adversary to identify actual nuclear delivery systems in the event of a conflict.