US, Iranian presidents sign memorandum of understanding — media

NEW YORK, June 18. /TASS/. The presidents of the United States and Iran, Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, have signed a memorandum of understanding, NewsNation correspondent Kellie Meyer said, citing a US official.

"On Sunday, the memorandum of understanding was signed digitally by [US] Vice President Vance and [Iranian parliament] Speaker Ghalibaf and witnessed by President Trump. Now, it has been signed by President Trump and President Pezeshkian," she wrote on X.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said earlier that "President Trump signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles." According to the journalist, "a photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries."