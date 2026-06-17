What we know about incident with Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in English Channel

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The crew of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich discovered the yacht Bright Future flying the British flag on a collision course in the English Channel. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a decision was made to fire warning shots toward the vessel. The crew of the frigate acted in strict compliance with international rules and took all necessary measures to prevent a collision, Russia’s top brass emphasized.

TASS has collected key details about the incident.

Statements from Russia’s top brass

- The incident took place at 12:45 p.m. Moscow time (8:45 a.m. GMT) on June 16, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- The Admiral Grigorovich’s crew spotted the British-flagged yacht Bright Future that was approaching it dangerously in the English Channel, the ministry specified.

- In line with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, the crew of the frigate made several attempts to contact the civilian vessel via international radio.

- The yacht neither changed course nor responded on international radio, Russia’s Defense Ministry noted.

- To alert the yacht’s crew, signal flares were launched and audible signals were sounded.

- Despite these measures, the vessel continued its dangerous approach. After the distance was reduced to 150 meters, the frigate’s commander decided to fire a warning shot into the vessel’s path using rifles.

- After that, the British-flagged yacht immediately changed its course and continued moving away from the Russian warship.

- The crew of the frigate Amdiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international shipping regulations and took every measure to prevent a collision, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

Media reports about the incident

- BBC News reported earlier that the incident occurred on June 16 about 20 nautical miles (37 km) south of the Isle of Wight, outside the territorial waters of the United Kingdom.

- Warning shots were fired about 500 yards (460 meters) from a yacht registered in the UK, according to the report.

- Without mentioning her name, the broadcast news organization specified that the vessel was not damaged and no one was injured.

- At the time the incident occurred, the Russian frigate was escorted by British Navy patrol ship HMS Mersey, BBC added.

- The British military has made no link between this incident and the operation to seize the tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel, allegedly belonging to the so-called Russian shadow fleet.

- Later, Sky News reported, citing a defense ministry official, that the Russian warship apparently could have fired several shots to warn of a possible collision.

- Even as its crew sent the yacht the appropriate signal, it did not change course, after which several warning shots were allegedly fired, but not in the direction of the yacht.

Response

- Commenting on the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wondered what route the Russian frigate would take on its way back in case "the British embassy too ventures a dangerous approach."

- The British Ministry of Defense is investigating whether the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich fired warning shots in the English Channel, BBC reported.

Expert weighs in

- The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich acted in line with international shipping regulations as it fired warning shots near a British yacht in the English Channel, retired Captain 1st Rank Vasily Dandykin confirmed to TASS.

- Any vessel must act to prevent a collision, he said, making reference to the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

- Since the yacht was on a dangerous approach toward the frigate, ignoring warning signals, the military sailors had full right to use warning fire as a last resort to prevent an accident, Dandykin explained.