Russian security official calls for proactively exposing color revolution threats

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Threats to the national interests of Russia and its allies should be proactively exposed amid "color revolution" attempts, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"With every new revolution attempt, whether successful or not, related mechanisms become increasingly sophisticated, and no country, regardless of its political system or cultural and religious characteristics, is protected from the ‘color revolution’ threat," he wrote in an op-ed for the Izvestia newspaper.

In this regard, the Russian Security Council secretary pointed out that "ensuring sovereignty and internal stability in Russia and its friendly countries requires systematic monitoring of the dynamics of such challenges and a timely development of responses." "I believe that continued sharing of experience among interested countries in countering such threats will have a positive impact," Shoigu added.