US would like to come to terms with Russia, China on reducing nuke arsenals — Trump

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. The United States would like to sign an agreement with Russia and China on reducing nuclear weapons arsenals, President Donald Trump said.

He pointed out that the United States has the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, followed by Russia in second, while China is actively building up its stockpiles and could match them in five years.

"We ought to make a denuclearization deal. It would be so great. We don't need all of that. We don't need to be able to blow up the whole world 300 times over. It's terrible. If we could do a de nuke deal, I'd love it, " he said at a press conference during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France.

"And one of those two is very willing to do it. I will tell you, the other one is less willing to do it, and you need all of them."