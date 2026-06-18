Bulgaria will not allow anti-Russian sanctions that harm its economy — PM

SOFIA, June 18. /TASS/. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that his country will not allow the introduction of sanctions against Russia that would negatively affect the Bulgarian economy.

"We will not allow sanctions that negatively affect the Bulgarian economy," Radev said at a briefing.

"This war has long gone beyond the trenches and spread to the economy, energy, sports, and culture, and now there are attempts to extend it to religion as well. I believe the era of crusades is over," the prime minister said. "Bulgaria has always defended its interests, especially in the energy sector. When I previously represented Bulgaria's interests in the European Union, I prevented sanctions against Rosatom that were ready to be introduced, because they could have created serious problems for our nuclear energy sector," he added.

Responding to questions, Radev noted that the EU has already adopted 20 sanctions packages, but said that "they have had no impact whatsoever on the course of the war." He also expressed doubt that the planned 21st sanctions package would have any effect. He added that all these issues would be discussed with his European colleagues at the summit in Brussels.

On possible sanctions against the Patriarch

Speaking about possible sanctions against Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the Bulgarian prime minister stressed that the patriarch is the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is closely linked to the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and other Eastern Orthodox churches. "I am not interested in Patriarch Kirill. I am interested in the millions of people who are part of this church," Radev emphasized.

On Wednesday, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova said that the Bulgarian authorities do not support part of the proposed 21st package of sanctions against Russia. Among the new restrictions opposed by Sofia, she mentioned "symbolic sanctions related to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia."

Radev will take part in the EU summit opening in Brussels on Thursday.