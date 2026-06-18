Pakistani PM confirms entering into force of US-Iran memorandum

ISLAMABAD, June 18. /TASS/. The memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents of the US and Iran has entered into force, and Islamabad, acting as a mediator, has approved it, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reported.

"I am honored to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The memorandum has been signed by honourable presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator," Sharif wrote in a post on his X page.

"The ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade," the Pakistani prime minister noted.

Sharif thanked the leadership of the US and Iran for their commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. He also praised the mediation efforts of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.