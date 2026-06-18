Trump claims Iran sustains $2 trillion in damage, declines to discuss assistance

PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. The damage Iran has sustained in the conflict is estimated at $1.5-2 trillion, US President Donald Trump said at a press conference following a G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

"Well, they need investment, because we did a trillion and a half, maybe $2 trillion worth of damage, so somebody's going to have to help them out. There's no guarantee about helping them out, and it could be their neighbors will help them out a little bit. I don't know, but it's a lot of money. Almost nobody has that kind of money. That's the kind of damage that was done, but we're not addressing any money, there was a fake story," he pointed out.

According to Trump, the cessation to US strikes makes it possible to restore shipping in the region. "If I did the opposite, if I went out and continued to bomb them for another four [days], just bomb the hell out of them, I’d get bad press on that. <...> If we keep bombing, those ships won't be going and you're talking about $500, $600, $700 million a day. It's a lot of money," the US leader noted.