Trump mulls licenced production of US missiles in Europe — agency

NEW YORK, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to ask defense companies to produce weapons under license in Europe and Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the US has burned through its stocks during the Iran conflict and it will take time to boost production. That said, the US president has told allies that he will look into licensing possibilities.

Earlier, Trump stated that his administration would consider Ukraine’s request for permission to produce Patriot missiles.

Russia has repeatedly said that flooding Ukraine with weapons will only prolong the conflict.