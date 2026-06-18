West adapts 'color revolution' tactics to modern realities — top Russian security official

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The West seeks to develop and adapt the technologies and tools of "color revolutions" to fit modern realities, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"In fact, the 'color revolutions' that have been changing the balance of power on the global map in the first quarter of the 21st century are a set of externally coordinated actions aimed at removing undesirable political regimes and depriving entire state of their sovereignty without the direct use of armed forces," he pointed out in an op-ed for the Izvestia newspaper.

"The West keeps refining and adapting such technologies and tools to modern realities," Shoigu added.