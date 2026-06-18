{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

West adapts 'color revolution' tactics to modern realities — top Russian security official

Sergey Shoigu pointed out that 'color revolutions' are a set of externally coordinated actions aimed at removing undesirable political regimes and depriving entire state of their sovereignty without the direct use of armed forces

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The West seeks to develop and adapt the technologies and tools of "color revolutions" to fit modern realities, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"In fact, the 'color revolutions' that have been changing the balance of power on the global map in the first quarter of the 21st century are a set of externally coordinated actions aimed at removing undesirable political regimes and depriving entire state of their sovereignty without the direct use of armed forces," he pointed out in an op-ed for the Izvestia newspaper.

"The West keeps refining and adapting such technologies and tools to modern realities," Shoigu added.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Shoigu
Russian security official calls for proactively exposing color revolution threats
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that ensuring sovereignty and internal stability in Russia and its friendly countries requires systematic monitoring of the dynamics of such challenges and a timely development of responses
Read more
Kiev deliberately targeted bus with Belarusian children — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov stressed, the bus was not a military vehicle
Read more
Israeli army storms Palestinian town of Tubas in West Bank
Earlier, the IDF press service reported the completion of a 60-hour raid in the city of Jenin
Read more
Putin begins Russia-ASEAN program with visit to church and mosque
The Russian leader visited the Annunciation Cathedral of the Kazan Kremlin and the Kul Sharif Mosque, accompanied by Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge system 'blinds' Starlink satellites by 'parasitic' signals — expert
Starlink satellites are located just 500 km from Earth, while the Volna Kupol Garant is a highly capable system with a directional phased-array antenna, chief designer of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions Dmitry Kuzyakin said
Read more
Тajikistan’s new Prime Minister is Kokhir Rasulzoda
Akil Akilov was dismissed
Read more
Russia’s Sevmash Shipyard lays down Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk
The Russian shipbuilders launched the construction of the ninth multipurpose nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine of the upgraded Yasen-M Project
Read more
Drone hits apartment building in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
According to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, drone debris fell at several locations in Lubertsy outside Moscow, damaging a fitness center and an industrial facility
Read more
What is known about the Izhevsk school shooting
The emergency happened Monday morning in the school number 88 in downtown Izhevsk
Read more
Russian MP warns of nuclear proliferation risk if Israel uses nukes against Iran
Alexey Pushkov noted that the question of whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use nuclear weapons in Iran has been actively discussed on American television in recent days
Read more
Portugal opens World Cup campaign with draw against DR Congo
In the next round of matches, Portugal will take on Uzbekistan on June 23
Read more
Trump declines to elaborate on possible expansion of weapons supplies to Ukraine
Donald Trump also opined that Kiev was doing well on the battlefield
Read more
Air defenses shoot down six more drones flying toward Moscow
According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, 28 drones heading for Moscow have been shot down since midnight
Read more
Ukrainian attack on bus carrying children was deliberate — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said this is absolutely typical of the Kiev regime
Read more
Pentagon invests over $11 million in establishment of biolabs in Ukraine
Funding was provided through technical assistance programs with the Ukrainian Health Ministry being the recipient
Read more
US, Iranian presidents sign memorandum of understanding — media
Donald Trump signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles
Read more
Putin welcomes heads of delegations at Russia-ASEAN summit reception
The event officially marked the opening of the anniversary summit
Read more
US interested in calling on Arab nations to help pay for cost of Iran operation — official
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
Trump tells Israel to use 'softer touch' in Lebanon, suggests Syria could target Hezbollah
The US leader also claimed that al-Sharaa is ready to conduct military operations against Hezbollah
Read more
Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 3,884 Health Ministry
Rescuers continue to clear rubble in some areas, so the number of dead and injured may rise
Read more
Moscow appreciates Malaysia’s support of Russia's partnership with ASEAN, Putin says
The Russian president added that he was pleased to welcome the Malaysian delegation to Russia to participate in the summit
Read more
Volkswagen top executives believe company's existence at risk
All members of the executive committee believe that a dramatic change in the automaker’s strategy is necessary
Read more
Trump thanks Putin, Xi for Russian, Chinese attitude to US war with Iran
According to the US president, everything could have been made "much more difficult", but it was neutral
Read more
Russian-Turkish relations on the rise — Putin
According to the Russian president, the contacts between both countries have long stopped being purely formal
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Italian PM proposes appointing single envoy for talks with Moscow — media
Giorgia Meloni argued that the negotiator should come from a “medium-sized” European country rather than one of the bloc’s largest member states
Read more
Trump believes both Moscow, Kiev want peace in Ukraine
The US leader expressed confidence that the conflict in Ukraine will ultimately be resolved
Read more
Russia expects US delegation to visit country soon — Dmitriev
There is no specific dates yet
Read more
Russia's Medvedev through to quarterfinals at 2026 ATP Halle Open in Germany
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev is currently 8th in the ATP Rankings
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
West adapts 'color revolution' tactics to modern realities — top Russian security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that 'color revolutions' are a set of externally coordinated actions aimed at removing undesirable political regimes and depriving entire state of their sovereignty without the direct use of armed forces
Read more
Ukraine is provoking Belarus, trying to draw it into conflict — Officers of Russia
According to the statement, the Kiev regime is acting immorally within the conflict and is completely unbound by human notions of good and evil, which is why it is targeting children
Read more
Further phases of BRICS expansion will follow, says South African president
It is noted that the membership will take effect from January 1, 2024
Read more
US seeks to widen Abraham agreements participants through deal with Iran — Trump
US President Donald Trump noted that Washington would especially like to see Saudi Arabia join
Read more
Two US nuclear submarines ‘closer to Russia,’ Trump says
"We always want to be ready", US president added
Read more
Russian forces successfully advance near Belitskoye under Rodinskoye in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian troops will continue to advance in this sector
Read more
More explosions reported in Ukraine’s Khmelnitsky Region
In the early hours of Wednesday, Ukrainian media said multiple blasts had rocked the Ukrainian regions of Khmelnitsky and Poltava, including Mirgorod, a town located next to a major military airfield, and Kremenchug, housing the country’s largest oil refinery
Read more
Ukraine’s backers growing weary of supporting Kiev, Lula says after G7 summit
According to the Brazilian leader, the G7 summit was the first time he had sensed a genuine desire among Western leaders to bring the conflict to an end
Read more
Ukrainian radical nationalist Yarosh put on international wanted list
Right Sector activists were reportedly involved in deadly clashes with police in Ukraine’s riots
Read more
Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
Read more
Kazan to host main day of Russia-ASEAN summit
The Russian leader is expected not only to participate in two multilateral sessions but also to hold a series of bilateral meetings
Read more
Vessel comes under attack off Yemeni coast — UKMTO
Vessels in the area were advised to transit with caution
Read more
Russia-ASEAN forum forms foundation of close cooperation — Roscongress
Representatives from 17 countries took part in the business forum program
Read more
Ukraine loses 5 Starlink satellite communication stations from actions of Battlegroup East
Russian forces also eliminated 12 drone control points
Read more
Russia to continue special op in response to attack on bus with kids — Kremlin
The Ukrainian armed forces earlier used a fixed-wing drone to strike a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team
Read more
Trump says he might extend stay in Europe to sign deal with Iran
The US president still pointed out that on behalf of the United States, the document is supposed to be signed by Vice President JD Vance
Read more
Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
No one injured as passenger plane makes emergency landing in Russia’s Sochi
There were 125 passengers and five crew members on board
Read more
Putin calls Malaysia Russia’s reliable partner in Asia-Pacific region
The US leader said the next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations
Read more
Iran, US officially agree on memorandum text — Iranian diplomat
Both parties signed the document
Read more
Roscosmos invites NASA chief to Russia
The US Senate unanimously voted to appoint Nelson to the post of NASA chief in late April
Read more
Russian Army may give up 5.45mm rounds for Kalashnikov assault rifles
The Russian Army’s existing small arms system is based on the 5.45mm and 7.62mm calibers
Read more
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Trump questions decision to sideline Russia from G8
The US president repeatedly criticized this association being reduced to "seven"
Read more
US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
US would like to come to terms with Russia, China on reducing nuke arsenals — Trump
The US leader pointed out that the United States has the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, followed by Russia in second, while China is actively building up its stockpiles
Read more
Russia, Malaysia boost trade turnover by 12.9% in 2025 — Putin
The Russian president said it is a good result
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
Trump claims Iran sustains $2 trillion in damage, declines to discuss assistance
According to Donald Trump, the cessation to US strikes makes it possible to restore shipping in the region
Read more
Kiev evacuates almost all civilian organizations from Kramatorsk — expert
The evacuation of civilians is currently underway
Read more
Situation around Iran remains far from resolved — Russian academic
Kirill Babayev expressed confidence that, under these circumstances, "Russia remains a reliable long-term supplier capable of providing both oil and liquefied natural gas to Southeast Asian countries"
Read more
Trump confirms signing of US-Iran memorandum
The US leader signed it during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron
Read more
Air defenses down another nine drones heading for Moscow
42 drones heading for Moscow have been shot down since midnight
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg
Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war
Read more
Ukrainian brigade command begs to be allowed to step down due to casualties in Zaporozhye
According to the Russian security officials, 15 servicemen from the brigade were killed by aerial strikes in a single sector alone
Read more
Ukraine’s economics ministry expects 2014 inflation at 19%
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of Ukrainian attack on bus carrying children
According to the latest information, a woman chaperone for the team died
Read more
Russia ready to continue active cooperation with ASEAN member states, says Putin
According to the Russian president, the goal is to strengthen the strategic partnership that benefits interests of ensuring the security, well-being and prosperity of the countries
Read more
Putin receives Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, Hakan Fidan asked for a meeting with the Russian leader, and his request was granted
Read more
Karo/Art Summer International Festival kicks off in Moscow
Held in a summer format for the first time, the festival will bring together film screenings, creative meetings and discussions
Read more
US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure
Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kutuzovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Two people die as small plane crashes in Moscow Region
The source said the crash occurred at the Vikhrevo airfield, where there were no casualties
Read more
Trump says US still investigating Iran school strike
On February 28, Iran said the United States and Israel had attacked an elementary school for girls in Minab, killing 175 people, including 168 female students, and wounding 95 others
Read more
EU preparing for possible energy supply crisis due to conflict in Iran — Spanish newspaper
The EC assures that there is currently no risk to supplies, though markets are feeling the impact of rising Brent crude oil prices, which has led to higher gas and oil prices in Europe
Read more
Russia-ASEAN summit gathered global majority, unlike G7 summit in France — expert
Kirill Babayev emphasized that the global majority advocates for a multipolar world, recognizing that the majority of the global GDP and technological innovation now stems from Asian nations
Read more
NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace"
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
What we know about incident with Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in English Channel
The crew of the frigate Amdiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international shipping regulations and took every measure to prevent a collision, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed
Read more
Putin opens Russia-ASEAN summit with welcome address
Addressing the esteemed delegations, the Russian president said that their presence "convincingly illustrates the mutual desire of Russia and southeastern Asian nations to strengthen partnership"
Read more
Pilot error seen as likely cause of light aircraft crash near Moscow
Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency classified the incident as an air catastrophe
Read more
Ukrainian army carries out 18 attacks on DPR in past day, leaves four civilians injured
The Ukrainian attacks damaged ten infrastructure facilities and several motor vehicles
Read more
Russia must continue informing world about Kiev's atrocities — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov suggested that European capitals would once again ignore the tragedy caused by the Kiev regime's actions
Read more
Putin meets with leader of Philippines in Kazan
The Philippines heads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2026
Read more
Russia’s latest Starlink satellite jammer shows high efficiency — expert
The Volna Kupol Garant electronic warfare system does not switch off Starlink communications as such but instead ‘stuns’ a particular satellite for the duration of its flight over the area of the system’s operation
Read more
Putin to brief Xi on his contacts with Trump — Kremlin aide
The Russian leader and his Chinese counterpart will also discuss the most important issues related to the Middle East, the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, and the APEC summit in South Korea
Read more
IRGC calls for US Air Force chief to resign after aircraft downed in Iran
The IRGC Navy also congratulated the air defense forces of the Islamic republic’s army on intercepting an US F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 attack aircraft in the skies over Iran
Read more
Air defenses shoot down another seven drones flying toward Moscow
Emergency personnel are working at the sites where debris came down
Read more
Trump denies reports on $300 bln fund as part of deal with Iran
The US president said that it was a false story
Read more
England kicks off World Cup with victory over Croatia
In their next matches, England will face Ghana, while Croatia will take on Panama
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
Upper house speaker slams US-Israeli operation against Iran as geopolitical mistake
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that this intervention has destabilized the Middle East, triggering an energy crisis, yet it ultimately changes nothing
Read more
Trump signs US-Iran memorandum, White House confirms
A photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries
Read more
One of Ukrainian brigades near Zaporozhye lost combat capability — military sources say
Russian officials indicate that Ukrainian forces are scrambling to compensate for their losses by rapidly deploying new recruits
Read more