Russia’s Rostec showcases Supercam S180 drone evading UAV attacks at Minsk exhibition

MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec has demonstrated the Supercam S180 drone, capable of evading hostile interceptor UAV attacks, at the Belarus 2026 International Security Exhibition in Minsk, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"This [Supercam S180] is a fast drone with a swept wing similar to a fighter jet. The drone has also received the capability of dodging attacks by other UAVs. The drone is capable of automatically reaching an area for reconnaissance and gathering video data both in daylight and at night. It can also perform post-processing of images and identify objects with AI support directly onboard," Rostec said.

The upgraded drone has become considerably faster and can stay in the air for more than four hours, roughly twice as long as the previous variant. The drone will make it possible to effectively conduct reconnaissance for a long period. It is catapult-launched and can carry a 1.5 kg payload, it specified.

The Supercam S180 is outfitted with equipment that allows it to detect enemy drones by radio emissions, Rostec added.

"The Supercam S180 has received an extra camera to observe the rear and upper hemisphere to automatically identify objects and signal its operator about an enemy interceptor drone approaching in a ramming attack. In addition, the new domestic drone is outfitted with radio frequency detection equipment that also enables it to detect hostile drones by radio emissions," it said.

The Belarus 2026 International Security Exhibition is running in Minsk on June 17-19.