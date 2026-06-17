Trump signs US-Iran memorandum, White House confirms

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed by US President Donald Trump, the White House press pool said in a statement.

"The White House confirms the president signed the memorandum of understanding while at Versailles," the statement reads.

Earlier, NewsNation correspondent Kellie Meyer said, citing a US official, that the presidents of the United States and Iran, Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, had signed the memorandum. Axios reporter Barak Ravid, in turn, said that "President Trump signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles." According to the journalist, "a photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries."