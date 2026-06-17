Trump believes both Moscow, Kiev want peace in Ukraine

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is convinced that both Moscow and Kiev genuinely want to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

"We had a very good conversation with President [Vladimir] Putin, and a very, very good conversation with President [Vladimir] Zelensky. I think they both want to do something, they just don't know how to do it," Trump said at a press conference after a Group of Seven summit in the French city of Evian-les-Bains.

He expressed confidence that the conflict in Ukraine will ultimately be resolved: "Something's going to happen."