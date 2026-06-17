Pilot error seen as likely cause of light aircraft crash near Moscow

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Pilot error is seen as the likely cause of Wednesday's light plane crash in the Sergiev Posad district northeast of Moscow, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"While performing a landing approach, a Zlin-42 aircraft maneuvered and went into a steep dive," the source said.

He added that both people on board the aircraft - the pilot and the aircraft’s owner - died in the crash.

One of them was Pyotr Tutakin, a distinguished Russian test pilot. "According to preliminary information, he was a passenger," the source said.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) classified the incident as an air catastrophe. It will be investigated by the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), with the participation of Rosaviatsiya’s Central Inter-Regional Department and in accordance with the Rules for the Investigation of Aircraft Accidents and Incidents involving Civil Aircraft in the Russian Federation. The goal will be to establish the cause of the incident and to take measures to prevent similar crashes in the future.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation on charges of violation of operation and safety rules of air transport.

"Investigators and forensic experts <…> will examine the crash site," investigators said. "Various causes are now under investigation. In order to establish all circumstances and reasons for the disaster, a broad range of investigative measures is being taken. Flight-technical, chemical, and forensic medical examinations have been ordered.".