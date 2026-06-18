Minsk expects response from Kiev regarding attack on bus carrying children — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. Belarus anticipates an honest response from Ukraine regarding the attack on a bus carrying children from Belarus in the Bryansk Region, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated.

"We are hearing statements, excuses, and various versions. But our priority is to uncover the truth," Lukashenko emphasized. "We await a genuine, fair, and sincere reply from Ukrainian government officials, military personnel, and the people. Ultimately, we will determine the truth - this will not pose a significant challenge."

According to the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service, these remarks reflect Belarus's firm stance on clarifying the circumstances of the incident.