MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Kutuzovka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Kutuzovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,370 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 230 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 200 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 125 troops, two armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 290 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 470 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 55 troops and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Radkovka, Ulanovo, Girino and Luzhki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ternovaya, Prikolotnoye, Losevka and Grigorovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and 14 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sazonovka, Samborovka, Redkodub, Putnikovo and Grushevka in the Kharkov Region, Yatskovka and Lozovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In Krasny Liman, assault groups of the 25th Army of Russia’s Battlegroup West continue destroying scattered Ukrainian army formations, the ministry said.

Units of the 67th Division of the Battlegroup West captured six enemy strongholds and 61 buildings during their advance in the city’s northwestern part over the past 24 hours, it said.

"By its direct hit, a FAB-3000 aerial bomb with the unified glide/adjustment module destroyed the Ukrainian army’s last supply artery in Krasny Liman - a ferry across the Seversky Donets River near the settlement of Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units destroyed an estimated 20 Ukrainian troops, a pickup truck, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and six ground robotic vehicles in Krasny Liman in the past 24 hours, it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Nikolayevka and Starodubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the Battlegroup South are conducting active offensive operations and liberated 96 buildings from Ukrainian militants. They continue destroying encircled Ukrainian army formations in the city’s southwestern part," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South units destroyed over 70 Ukrainian troops, six pickup trucks and more than 20 ground robotic systems in Konstantinovka in the past 24 hours, it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 125 personnel, two Bucephalus armored personnel carriers, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, three National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Sergeyevka, Ivanovka, Lenina, Krasnoyarskoye, Gruzskoye, Vesyoloye and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles, three artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launchers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 470 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, five air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Podgavrilovka, Prosyanaya, Novoskelevatoye, Ivanovka and Malomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Kopani, Vasinovka, Shirokoye, Novoye Pole and Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 470 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Yurkovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, 16 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops destroy Swedish-made CB90 combat boat in Ukraine operation over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Swedish-made CB90 assault boat and struck Ukraine’s military-industrial, fuel and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Ukrainian Combat Boat 90 amphibious assault vessel made in Sweden and struck Ukraine’s military-industrial, fuel and energy facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition and fuel depots, sites for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 566 Ukrainian UAVs, 17 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 566 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 17 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 17 guided aerial bombs and 566 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 163,711 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,815 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,739 multiple rocket launchers, 35,388 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,270 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.